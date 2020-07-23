Copper Fox Announces Waiver of Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants

Calgary, July 23, 2020 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") announces, further to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2020, regarding an automatic acceleration of the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") for the warrants issued on March 30, 2020 and April 27, 2020 (the "Warrants") as part of the Company's most recent non-brokered private placement, due to the Company's projects being fully funded throughout 2020, the Company has decided to waive the acceleration of the Expiry Date. Accordingly, the Expiry Date shall remain as stated in each applicable warrant certificate.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information contact:

Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com

(844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

www.copperfoxmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60422