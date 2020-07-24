55 North Mining Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 - 55 North Mining Inc. (“55 North” or the “Company”) announces that Brien Sirola has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. Bruce Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Brien has contributed immensely to 55 North’s development over the years, and his contribution will be sorely missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”



About 55 North Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on December 5, 2008. The current business of the Company is exploration and development of its mineral properties. On June 29, 2020, 55 North announced that it had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the high grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada. On July 3, 2020, 55 North announced that it has has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Edleston Gold Project located south of the Timmins gold camp in Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid

Chief Executive Officer, Director

55 North Mining Inc.

br@idahochamp.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.