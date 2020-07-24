Harvest Gold Private Placement is Overscribed and Its BC Copper Gold Porphyry Projects Deal is Approved

Vancouver, July 24, 2020 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close on an over-subscribed private placement, as announced on July 6, 2020. The Company expects to close on $127,500 to issue up to 1,275,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Closing is scheduled for July 29, 2020.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 23 and 29, 2020, it has received approval from the Exchange to its property acquisition submission concerning its option agreement with Running Dog Resources Ltd. and Attunga Holdings Inc., whereby the Company can earn up to a 100% interest in up to three early stage copper-gold porphyry projects in the Omineca Mining Division of central B.C.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is a gold focused mineral exploration company with an experienced Board of Directors and management team whose collective geological and financing experience exceeds 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.682.2928 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

