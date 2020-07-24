Awalé Resources - Issue of Options

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2020 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), reports that the Board has approved and granted an aggregate 2,400,000 stock options to employees and consultants and an aggregate of 2,650,000 stock options to directors and officers with an exercise price of C$0.25.

All options granted are subject to a one year vesting period, after which they become exercisable, and have a 3 year term with an expiry date of July 24, 2023.

