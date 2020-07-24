Engineer Gold Grants Options

Vancouver, July 24, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces it has granted 2,750,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.12 to directors, officers employees and consultants for a period of three years from the date of the grant.
About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets.
For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com
