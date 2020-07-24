Rockridge Resources Ltd. Amendment to Recently Closed Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2020 - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) announces that the private placement of the Company closed on July 10th has been increased by an additional $200,000 and the Company has issued an additional 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of forty-two (42) months at a price of CAD $0.175 per share. In addition, the Company has paid additional finder's fees of $14,000 and issued an additional 140,000 finder's warrants to an arm's-length party, with each finder’s warrant bearing the same terms as the Warrants.



All securities issued are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period. The use of proceeds is set out in the July 10, 2020 news release.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.:

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company’s Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company’s website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com.

Forward Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.