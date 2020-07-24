Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors
MONTREAL, July 24, 2020 - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or "the Company") today announced the voting results from the election of the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
All seven management nominees were re-elected. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources, or until the director's successor is elected or appointed.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
George Burns
|
1,402,667,266
|
82.29%
|
301,916,580
|
17.71%
|
Alan Chirgwin
|
1,342,033,910
|
78.77%
|
361,727,844
|
21.23%
|
R. Peter Gillin
|
1,298,479,616
|
76.23%
|
405,002,119
|
23.77%
|
Stephen Jones
|
1,348,213,046
|
79.13%
|
355,640,607
|
20.87%
|
Ulf Quellmann
|
1,413,194,158
|
82.88%
|
291,859,915
|
17.12%
|
Russel C. Robertson
|
1,152,688,690
|
67.68%
|
550,549,613
|
32.32%
|
Maryse Saint-Laurent
|
1,291,617,568
|
75.86%
|
411,083,499
|
24.14%
Turquoise Hill Independent Chairman, Peter Gillin, stated, "While we are pleased with the re-election of our qualified and experienced directors, we acknowledge that more work needs to be done. It is evident that we need to increase the robustness of our direct engagement with our minority shareholders, to solicit further feedback and propose any additional recommendations to the Board."
The resolutions approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, and the Company's approach to executive compensation were also approved at the meeting. The shareholder proposal put forward to create a mechanism for the nomination of directors by certain minority shareholders was not approved. The election of Mr. Halbower to the Board of Directors was defeated with 605,827,958 votes "For", representing 35.39% of the votes, and 1,106,000,750 votes "Withheld", representing 64.61% of the votes.
Detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.
