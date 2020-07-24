Menü Artikel
Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

24.07.2020  |  CNW

MONTREAL, July 24, 2020 - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or "the Company") today announced the voting results from the election of the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

All seven management nominees were re-elected. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources, or until the director's successor is elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George Burns

1,402,667,266

82.29%

301,916,580

17.71%

Alan Chirgwin

1,342,033,910

78.77%

361,727,844

21.23%

R. Peter Gillin

1,298,479,616

76.23%

405,002,119

23.77%

Stephen Jones

1,348,213,046

79.13%

355,640,607

20.87%

Ulf Quellmann

1,413,194,158

82.88%

291,859,915

17.12%

Russel C. Robertson

1,152,688,690

67.68%

550,549,613

32.32%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

1,291,617,568

75.86%

411,083,499

24.14%

Turquoise Hill Independent Chairman, Peter Gillin, stated, "While we are pleased with the re-election of our qualified and experienced directors, we acknowledge that more work needs to be done. It is evident that we need to increase the robustness of our direct engagement with our minority shareholders, to solicit further feedback and propose any additional recommendations to the Board."

The resolutions approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, and the Company's approach to executive compensation were also approved at the meeting. The shareholder proposal put forward to create a mechanism for the nomination of directors by certain minority shareholders was not approved. The election of Mr. Halbower to the Board of Directors was defeated with 605,827,958 votes "For", representing 35.39% of the votes, and 1,106,000,750 votes "Withheld", representing 64.61% of the votes.

Detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turquoise-hill-announces-results-of-voting-for-directors-301099643.html

SOURCE Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.



Contact
Investors and Media, Roy McDowall, + 1 514-848-1506, roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
