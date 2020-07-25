LaSalle Completes Financing with SIDEX

Vancouver, July 24, 2020 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") reports that in meeting its prior obligation, it has arranged a $150,000 financing with SIDEX. A total of 1,500,000 Units will be issued, priced at LaSalle's initial public offering price of $0.10 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share and one whole warrant to acquire one additional common share for a period of two years from issuance at $0.15 per share.



About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

About SIDEX :

SIDEX is an initiative of the Québec government and the Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (F.T.Q.) whose mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify the province's mineral base, promote innovation and new entrepreneurs.

SIDEX est une initiative du gouvernement du Québec et du Fonds de solidarité FTQ qui a pour mission d'investir dans des entreprises engagées dans l'exploration minière au Québec afin d'en diversifier l'inventaire minéral, d'appuyer l'innovation et de soutenir la relève.

