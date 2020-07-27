Torian Resources Limited: High Grade Results Returned from Diorite Sampling Programme

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to release the results of its June 2020 rock chip and soil sampling programme on its 100% owned Diorite Block. Excellent high grade gold results have been returned from soils and rock chip samples.Highlights:- Diorite rock chip sampling program returns high grade results including:o 21 g/t gold and 2.10 g/t silver from the historic Unexpected mine dumpo 9.04 g/t gold and 9.59 g/t silver from the historic Unexpected mine (in-situ)o 6.09 g/t gold from the historic Unexpected mine (in-situ)o 7.49 g/t gold and 0.96 g/t silver from the historic Diorite King shaft (in-situ)- Diorite soil sampling program returns high grade results up to 5.52 g/t gold from the Kiora/Meteor historic mine area- High grade results found in the vicinity of the historic 73 g/t Diorite King mine- Prospective areas to be followed up during the upcoming drilling campaign- Drilling across the Mt Stirling Gold Project to begin in Q3 2020- Desktop work on the Mt Monger project is ongoing- Drilling scheduled to commence at Zuleika by the end of JulyTorian Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said, "Our recent reconnaissance soil and rock chip sampling programme has now produced a cluster of large gold anomalies within the Diorite Block. Of particular encouragement, is the fact that most of the higher-grade rock chip and soil results were sourced in the vicinity of the historic 73 g/t Diorite King mine [grade sourced from Mindat.org] and other adjacent historic producing mines.These assays increase our confidence that we are looking in the right areas, with our next task to vector in on the zones that contain higher grade gold.The collation of the current programme; geological reconnaissance and mapping recently completed and historic soil and rock chip samples; now provide Torian's geological team with a pathway forward to define exploration targets and commence an exploration drilling programme once permits are granted. We aim to begin drilling at the Diorite Block in Q4 2020.With almost 13 Moz in resource located within our immediate neighbourhood and across Red 5's King of the Hills, St Barbara's Gwalia and Saracen's Thunderbox mines, all , we are confident that this Leonora region is a great location to be pursuing new major discoveries. We intend to undertake a systematic exploration approach across the entire project area.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X7VEOY57





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





