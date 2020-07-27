Nomad Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Royalty on the Troilus Gold Project in Québec

MONTREAL, July 27, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) and (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement with a private vendor ("Vendor") to acquire an existing net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Troilus Gold project ("Troilus Gold Project" or the "Property") located in Québec, Canada (the "Royalty Purchase") for total consideration of approximately US$7.5 million (the "Purchase Price").

Joseph de la Plante, Chief Investment Officer of Nomad, commented on the transaction, "We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of a royalty on a brownfield deposit that continues to demonstrate significant potential for resource expansion. Furthermore, the addition of the Troilus royalty now adds Québec, Canada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, to Nomad's portfolio and further diversifies our growing list of jurisdictions where we own precious metal royalties and streams".

The Royalty consists of a 1% net smelter return royalty on all metals and minerals produced from 81 mineral claims and one surveyed mining lease comprising the Property. The Troilus Gold Project is an advanced gold exploration project located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada, one of the world's top-rated mining jurisdictions. According to the Troilus Gold Corp. technical report on the Troilus Gold Project dated December 20, 2019, the current mineral resource estimate for the Property includes 4.71 million ounces of Indicated gold equivalent (159.1 Mt with an average grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq) and 1.76 million ounces of Inferred gold equivalent (52.7 Mt with an average grade of 1.04 g/t AuEq), with several new mineral growth targets identified. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

The Purchase Price shall be satisfied by Nomad paying approximately US$1.9 million (C$2.5 million) in cash and by the issuance of 5,769,231 units of the Company to the Vendor (the "Units"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share ("Common Share") of Nomad and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$1.75 per Common Share, for a period of 24 months following the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Royalty Purchase. The Warrants shall be callable by the Company such that should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceed C$2.19 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, during the period following 4 months from the Closing Date until the expiry date of the Warrants, the Company shall have the right to give notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants shall expire on that day which is 30 days following the date of such notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date.

The Royalty Purchase is scheduled to close on or before August 4, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the satisfaction of all conditions precedent for the closing of the Royalty Purchase.

