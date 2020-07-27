Blue Thunder Grants Stock Options

Toronto, July 27, 2020 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company ("Options") to a member of the Board of Directors who joined as part of the amalgamation agreement with Platform Eight Capital Corp (refer to Press Release dated February 12, 2020) and who had not previously been granted any options. The Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant and vest one-half on the date of grant and one half on the 6-month anniversary of the date of grant.

About BLUE

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company focused in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec, where it has consolidated approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective exploration claims in five separate blocks (the Muus Project), making BLUE one of the largest landholders in the District. Much of the exploration ground occurs along major regional structures, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous gold and/or base metal deposits and showings in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Cinits

President and CEO

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2100, P.O. Box 55

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, anticipated exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, the ability to complete the exploration program and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60546