Fremont Gold Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 30th

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2020 - Fremont Gold Ltd. ("Fremont" or the "Company") (FRE: TSXV; OTCQB: FRERF) is pleased to announce that Blaine Monaghan, Fremont's CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 30th. Mr. Monaghan will discuss the drill program at the past producing Griffon gold project, located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend, Nevada, and Fremont's strategy to create shareholder value in a rising gold price environment.

DATE: Thursday , July 30th

TIME: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

Recent Company Highlights

Fremont drills 50.3 metres of 1.05 g/t gold at Griffon gold project; drill program continues (July 21, 2020)

Fremont starts drilling Griffon gold project (June 25, 2020);

B2Gold Corp. executive joins Fremont's board of directors (April 20, 2020);

Fremont raises $1.47 million to drill past producing Griffon gold project (February 14, 2020); and

Fremont acquires past producing Griffon gold project (December 18, 2019).

About Fremont

Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of high-quality Nevada gold projects with the goal of making a new discovery. The Company's flagship project is the past-producing Griffon gold project, located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend. Fremont's other projects include Cobb Creek, North Carlin, Goldrun, and Hurricane.

