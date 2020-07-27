Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. To Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, July 30, 2020

Globex invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX-TSX, GLBXF-OTCQX, and G1MN-Frankfurt), based in Canada, focused on Royalties, Precious, Base Metals, and Specialty Minerals, today announced that Jack Stoch, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, July 30th.

DATE: Thursday, July 30th

TIME: 13:30 ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Strong and Increasing Cash Position with No Debt

Ownership of approx. 190 Royalties and Mineral Properties

Income from Royalties (ex. Mid-Tennessee Mines) and Property Options

Precious Metal Discoveries and Advanced Exploration

Option partners Drilling examples (Excellon for Silver in Germany, O3 for Gold in Quebec)

Projects advancing toward Production (ex. Bell Mt Gold/Silver Project in Nevada, Rocmec 1 Gold Royalty Project in Quebec, Fayolle Gold Royalty Project in Quebec.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

GLOBEX is a Toronto Stock Exchange, Frankfurt and OTCQX-listed royalty and exploration corporation with a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, vanadium, lithium, rare earths) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Globex explores for its own account and options many of its numerous projects to other companies, which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects. 54 of Globex's properties have NI 43-101 or historical resources and 40 have seen previous mineral production. Globex holds over 60 diversified royalties. Currently Globex has only 54.6 million shares issued and over 10 cents per share in cash or shares of other companies and no debt.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globex-mining-enterprises-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-30-2020-301099900.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com