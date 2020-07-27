Bam Bam Discovers Additional Copper Oxide on the Majuba Extension Target Zone

Vancouver, July 27, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it discovered additional copper oxide while building an access road and drill sites at its flagship Majuba Hill Nevada Property (the "Property"), a copper, silver, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/60528_23e8116dd403390f_002full.jpg

The new road in the Majuba Extension Target Zone opened up three new extensive copper oxide zones around two historic prospect pits. The new access road crossed below a small, historic prospect pit and it exposed copper oxide showings that were previously unknown, including malachite and chalcocite. Eighteen outcrop chip-channel samples were collected from five new exposures. All samples have been submitted to the ALS Minerals prep facility in Elko, Nevada for analysis.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/60528_23e8116dd403390f_004full.jpg

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented, "The work we have done to focus our effort is being rewarded with the incredibly positive results from each step of our exploration program. Getting to see oxide copper exposed as we cut into the Majuba Extension Ridge area is extremely exciting. We are encouraged at Majuba when we see the copper oxide, especially since similar kinds of zones returned the outstanding copper, gold, and silver assays in core hole MHB-2. We expect to receive the assay results from the rock chip sampling in this new Majuba Extension Discovery Zone in the next several weeks."

Up to five RC holes are being drilled in the Majuba Extension Zone. These holes will drill test the Majuba Extension Ridge. Historic drill holes were drilled from sites that are 500 to 800 feet below the crest of the Ridge and 50 to 800 feet below the newly unearthed copper oxide zones.

These core holes had multiple intervals of oxide and sulfide copper including:

MG1703 with 66.9 feet @ 0.71% Cu and 28.9 ppm Ag from 337.7 - 404.6 feet.

MM-21 with 220 feet @ 0.27 % Cu and 14.3 ppm Ag from 795 - 1015 feet.

MMX-24 with 337 feet @ 0.52% Cu and 12.73 ppm Ag from 730 - 1025 feet.

The RC drilling will test above these holes from the Ridge crest down to the historic intercepts. This thick untested Ridgetop has the potential to greatly increase the oxide copper zone found in the upper part of the Majuba Porphyry Copper, silver, and gold mineralization.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core, RC chips, and rock samples are delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS will then transport the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted drill samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, an non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E:dg@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60528