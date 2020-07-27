American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Drills Near-Surface Intercept at Treaty Creek Property Averaging 2.120 gpt AuEq over 348 Meters Within a 930 Meters Intercept Averaging 1.161 gpt AuEq in Hole GS-20-65

Step-out drilling further extends the goldstorm system by another 150m to the northeast with hole GS-20-64 intersecting 1.482 gpt AuEq over 154.5 meters within 550.55 meters intercept averaging 0.983 gpt AuEq.

Cardston, July 27, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that its JV partner Tudor Gold Corp. announced today that it has completed the second set of diamond drill holes at the JV flagship property, Treaty Creek located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling is progressing very well on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges' KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of our Goldstorm System. As well, three more drills have been mobilized to the project. This brings the total to five diamond drill rigs working at Treaty Creek. A sixth diamond drill is expected to arrive shortly at Treaty Creek. Tudor Gold intends to double the diamond drill hole program from the original plan of 20,000 meters to at least 40,000 meters of drilling for 2020. Tudor Gold is fully funded to complete this aggressive drill hole program. The preliminary drilling this season has yet to delineate the limits of the Goldstorm system as it remains open in all directions and to depth. It will require all six drills to complete the drilling required for the completing the exploration program for the Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag System.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "For the second time this month, we are very pleased to have bettered the results obtained earlier from GS-20-57 which has an enriched interval that averages 1.40 gpt AuEq over 217.5 meters (544.5 to 762.0 meters) within an overall composite average of 0.845 gpt AuEq over 973.05m (34.50 to 1077.55 meters). Hole GS-20-65 was designed as a 100-meter undercut to drill hole GS-20-57. The result was a remarkable 348 meter intercept of 2.120 gpt AuEq within a larger 930 meter intercept of 1.161 gpt AuEq in drill hole GS-20-65. More drilling will be required in this central region in order to better define these higher-grade metal plumes that we believe occur throughout the Goldstorm System. There were three results over 15.0 gpt Au that occurred within GS-20-65. These include: 19.7 gpt Au over 1.5m (145.5 to 147.0 meters), 22.5 gpt Au over 1.5m (310.5 to 312.0 meters) and 34.2 gpt Au over 1.0 meter (921.0 to 922.0 meters). The focus for the rest of this summer will be to complete the exploration drilling to the limits of the known mineralization along the north-eastern axis. We have begun drilling on Pad 8 which is a 150 meter north-easterly step out from hole GS-20-47, which was the best intercept generated in 2019 where we obtained an intercept of 0.697 gpt AuEq over 1081.5 meters. That hole stopped in mineralization as it was the limit of the drill's capacity. This year all six drills have modified heads to complete drill holes in excess of 1,800 meter depths. However, we anticipate that our longest holes for 2020 will be approximately 1,400 meters long."

Konkin adds, "One of the most impressive aspects of the Goldstorm System is the consistent strength of the mineralization. Drill hole GS-20-64 was a steep-angled 150m step-out hole drilled to the northeast beyond the trace of the DS-5 intercept. This exploration hole targeted the extension of a very robust stockwork system that was intersected at the bottom of drill hole GS-19-47, 0.996 gpt AuEq over 243 meters (933.5 to 1176.5 meters). The intercept ended in mineralization at 1199m. The same DS-5 zone was intersected in GS-20-64 that doubled the intercept length from 243 meters to over 550 meters averaging 0.983 gpt AuEq (648.4 to 1198.95 meters) which is extremely consistent with the results obtained in GS-19-47. An enriched, upper portion of the stockwork system yielded 1.482 gpt AuEq over 154.5 meters (771.5 to 926.0 meters). We are currently re-drilling drill hole GS-19-47 as the system may be much larger than originally thought given the results obtained from the 150m northeast step out hole GS-20-64. The target is to drill through the entire stockwork profile that was discovered in 2019."

The two tables below provide the complete list of drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth. The Section 110+00 NW and 115+50 NE are included at the bottom of the news release and on the Company's website. These sections show the new drill holes plotted on their respective sections.





Table l Gold equivalent composite values from Section 110+00 & 115+50 NE of the Goldstorm Zone.

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table lI Drill hole data for GS-20-63 to GS-20-65 of the Goldstorm Zone.



Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "Our technical team continues to explore several fronts of the target while obtaining excellent results and we continue significantly expand the size of Goldstorm system. The northeast-trending axis of the mineralized body of Goldstorm now exceeds a kilometre in length and we have yet to find the limit of the mineralization to the northeast and to depth. It was necessary to intensify our efforts by doubling our program to 40,000 meters and utilizing more drill rigs. We are very happy to announce the approval of our new work permit that allows us to expand drilling at Goldstorm as well as drill other zones. Tudor Gold's construction crews are planning on building a lower drill camp that will add several months to the exploration season. We are now able to build operational trails to gain over-land access to the zones from the current camp and from the proposed lower camp at the toe of Treaty Glacier."

Tudor Gold Corp. and our associated service companies have taken extreme measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working within COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. Of those who are at the project site and staging site, we have strict daily monitoring of the workers' temperatures and general health conditions. We have a certified paramedic at the staging area to examine all in-coming and out-going Tudor personnel and all service providers.

QA/QC



Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.



Qualified Person



The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership



The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Treaty Creek Background



The Treaty Creek Project lies in the same hydrothermal system as Pretium's Brucejack mine and Seabridge's KSM deposits with far better logistics.





Sulphurets Hydrothermal System

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek JV with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

