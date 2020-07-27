Teuton Reports Near-Surface Intercept at Treaty Creek Property Averaging 2.120 gpt AuEq over 348 m within 930 m Averaging 1.161 gpt AuEq in Hole GS-20-65

Vancouver, July 27, 2020 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) (OTC:TEUTF) has received a report from its joint venture partner Tudor Gold containing results from the second set of holes drilled in 2020 at the Treaty Creek property, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia.

Tudor Gold says that diamond drilling is progressing very well on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridge Gold's KSM Project (located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm System). As well, a total of five drills have now been mobilized to the project with a sixth expected to arrive shortly. Tudor Gold intends to double the diamond drill hole program from the original plan of 20,000 meters to at least 40,000 meters of drilling for 2020. Tudor Gold is fully funded to complete this aggressive drill hole program.

The preliminary drilling this season has yet to delineate the limits of the Goldstorm system as it remains open in all directions and to depth. It will require all six drills to complete the planned 2020 exploration program for the Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag System.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "For the second time this month, we are very pleased to have bettered the results obtained earlier from GS-20-57 which has an enriched interval that averages 1.40 gpt AuEq over 217.5 meters (544.5 to 762.0 meters) within an overall composite average of 0.845 gpt AuEq over 973.05m (34.50 to 1077.55 meters). Hole GS-20-65 was designed as a 100-meter undercut to drill hole GS-20-57. The result was a remarkable 348 meter intercept of 2.120 gpt AuEq within a larger 930 meter intercept of 1.161 gpt AuEq in drill hole GS-20-65. More drilling will be required in this central region in order to better define these higher-grade metal plumes that we believe occur throughout the Goldstorm System. There were three results over 15.0 gpt Au that occurred within GS-20-65. These include: 19.7 gpt Au over 1.5m (145.5 to 147.0 meters), 22.5 gpt Au over 1.5m (310.5 to 312.0 meters) and 34.2 gpt Au over 1.0 meter (921.0 to 922.0 meters). The focus for the rest of this summer will be to complete the exploration drilling to the limits of the known mineralization along the north-eastern axis. We have begun drilling on Pad 8 which is a 150 meter north-easterly step out from hole GS-20-47, which was the best intercept generated in 2019 where we obtained an intercept of 0.697 gpt AuEq over 1081.5 meters. That hole stopped in mineralization as it was the limit of the drill's capacity. This year all six drills have modified heads to complete drill holes in excess of 1,800 meter depths. However, we anticipate that our longest holes for 2020 will be approximately 1,400 meters long."

Konkin adds "One of the most impressive aspects of the Goldstorm System is the consistent strength of the mineralization. Drill hole GS-20-64 was a steep-angled 150m step-out hole drilled to the northeast beyond the trace of the DS-5 intercept. This exploration hole targeted the extension of a very robust stockwork system that was intersected at the bottom of drill hole GS-19-47, 0.996 gpt AuEq over 243 meters (933.5 to 1176.5 meters). The intercept ended in mineralization at 1199m. The same DS-5 zone was intersected in GS-20-64 that doubled the intercept length from 243 meters to over 550 meters averaging 0.983 gpt AuEq (648.4 to 1198.95 meters) which is extremely consistent with the results obtained in GS-19-47. An enriched, upper portion of the stockwork system yielded 1.482 gpt AuEq over 154.5 meters (771.5 to 926.0 meters). We are currently re-drilling drill hole GS-19-47 as the system may be much larger than originally thought given the results obtained from the 150m northeast step out hole GS-20-64. The target is to drill through the entire stockwork profile that was discovered in 2019."

The two tables below provide the complete list of drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth. The Section 110+00 NW and 115+50 NE are included at the bottom of the news release and on the Company's website. These sections show the new drill holes plotted on their respective sections.

Table l Gold equivalent composite values from Section 110+00 & 115+50 NE of the Goldstorm Zone.



- All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table II Drill hole data for GS-20-63 to GS-20-65 of the Goldstorm Zone.



Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "Our technical team continues to explore several fronts of the target while obtaining excellent results and we continue significantly expand the size of Goldstorm system. The northeast-trending axis of the mineralized body of Goldstorm now exceeds a kilometre in length and we have yet to find the limit of the mineralization to the northeast and to depth. It was necessary to intensify our efforts by doubling our program to 40,000 meters and utilizing more drill rigs. We are very happy to announce the approval of our new work permit that allows us to expand drilling at Goldstorm as well as drill other zones. Tudor Gold's construction crews are planning on building a lower drill camp that will add several months to the exploration season. We are now able to build operational trails to gain over-land access to the zones from the current camp and from the proposed lower camp at the toe of Treaty Glacier."

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualfied Person for Teuton Resources and as President is not independent of the Company. He has not verified the technical information in this release but has no reason to believe it is inaccurate.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Seven of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $4 million in option cash and share payments has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns eight other royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%, none of which are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Figures Accompanying News Release

http://teuton.com/GSPlanView072020

http://teuton.com/GS11550-NE

http://teuton.com/GS110-NE

