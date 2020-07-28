Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. - Corporate Update

Toronto: TSX-V: MHI

Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN

OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2020 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "Mineral Hill"), wishes to announce that Mr. Lawrence Taube has resigned as Director and member of the Company's audit committee for personal reasons. The Board of Directors accepted Mr. Taube's resignation and is appreciative of Mr. Taube's contributions to the Company's affairs and wishes Mr. Taube the best for his future endeavors.

Mr. Grant Hendrickson, a long serving Board member, agreed to replace Mr. Taube on the Company's audit committee. Mineral Hill will nominate an additional director in its upcoming AGM this fall.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew von Kursell agreed to take on the primary oversight and responsibilities of Mineral Hill's corporate governance compliances.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.