Chesser Resources Ltd.: Multiple Spectacular High-grade Gold Hits Returned From Diamba Sud

02:53 Uhr  |  CNW
Intersections Include 48m @ 6.70g/t and 55m @ 4.27 g/t gold

BRISBANE, July 27, 202 - Chesser Resources Ltd. ("Chesser" or "the Company"; ASX:CHZ) is pleased to provide an update on drilling results from its flagship Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Area D

  • Drilling intersected exceptionally thick, shallow, high-grade oxidised mineralisation across a 200m wide zone in five adjacent holes:
    - 48m at 6.70 g/t gold from 24m, including
    -10m at 25.14 g/t gold from 62m
    - 55m at 4.27 g/t gold from 16m
    - 38m at 4.63 g/t gold from 8m, including
    - 18m at 7.04 g/t gold from 28m, including
    - 4m at 18.30 g/t gold from 30m
    - 36m at 2.93 g/t gold from 6m, including
    - 10m at 6.13 g/t gold from 16m
    - 34m at 1.91 g/t gold from 16m
  • Mineralisation remains open to the southwest, northeast and to the northwest

Western Splay Target

  • Drilling confirms and extends strike extent of mineralised structures intersected in previous drilling, including:
    - 2m at 19.80g/t gold from 4m
    - 6m at 1.79 g/t gold from 28m
    - 3m at 1.09 g/t gold from 91m
    - 10m at 1.10 g/t from 111m
  • The large main structure at Western Splay and multiple other sub-parallel anomalies remain untested

"Results like this are exceptional and rare. Whilst it is still at an early stage, the consistency, high-grade and thickness from near surface is remarkable. Further, we have achieved significant success at the Western Splay target where mineralisation along strike to a structure that is parallel to the Western Splay has been confirmed. With pending results from 8 holes at Area A, a strong cash balance and the recent appointment of Mark Connelly as Non-Executive Chairman, the Company is well positioned for a transformational year ahead." commented Mike Brown, Managing Director and CEO of Chesser Resources.

Please refer to the original ASX announcement, dated 28 July 2020 for further information: https://www.chesserresources.com.au/investor-dashboard/asx-announcements/

ABOUT CHESSER RESOURCES

Chesser Resources is an ASX listed gold exploration company with projects located in Senegal, West Africa. Chesser has announced a high-grade gold discovery at its flagship Diamba Sud project. The Company currently holds ~300km2 of highly prospective ground in this underexplored world-class gold region.

SOURCE Chesser Resources Ltd.



Contact
Mike Brown, Managing Director, mikeb@chesserresources.com.au, Mobile: +1-778-822-4345; Dominic Allen, Business Development, dominica@chesserresources.com.au, Mobile +61 468 544 888

