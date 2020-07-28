Desert Mountain Energy adds Dr. James M. Cronoble as Director & Vice President of Exploration

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. James Cronoble to both the board of directors and as Vice President of exploration. He earned his B.S. in Geology from the University of Oklahoma followed with both his M.S. and PhD. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. His more than forty years of exploration and operations experience in the Rocky Mountains and Mid-Continent of the United States coupled with his ongoing dedication to education provides the Company with an integral part of the required expertise as we transition forward. Robert Rohlfing Chairman said, "I've had the distinct honor of working with Jim and some of his students over the years and I look forward to once again having that rewarding experience. His experience in working with a team approach between geologists, geophysicists, and petroleum engineers will provide additional crucial experience as the Company grows."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Robert Rohlfing, President and CEO E-mail: robert@desertmountainenergy.com Phone: (213) 300-3200

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.