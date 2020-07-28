Sable Receives >10,000 g/t Ag Sample from El Fierro

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that it has received first results from preliminary confirmation sampling at its recently optioned El Fierro project in San Juan Argentina.

Results from the 14 samples collected during Sable's first field visit to the property returned high grades of Ag in excess of the 10,000g/t analytical detection limit, with Pb up to 6.42%, and Cu up to 1.6% at the Fierro Bajo zone and Ag up to 360 g/t, Au up to 6.2g/t, Pb in excess of the 20% detection limit and Zn in excess of the 30% analytical detection limit at Fierro Alto zone. 11 of the 14 samples returned greater than 100g/t Ag. The table below shows the results for the economically important elements:

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, "We are very pleased with these first results that demonstrate the existence of very high-grade silver ore shoots at El Fierro. These results confirm that a very strong mineralised system is present at El Fiero. We are also greatly encouraged with the high gold values as gold was never assayed historically at El Fierro. We are looking forward to providing additional results from the ongoing El Fierro exploration program in the near term."

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of two known main mineralized areas, Fierro Alto and Fierro Bajo over a trend of 6km. Both areas host a significant number of old mining workings where silver, lead, and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s decade, the property has never been drilled. Sable recently signed two option agreements covering 6,054 hectares and the Company controls all the historically known mineralized zones at El Fierro (see May 14, 2020 press release). The following maps show the location of samples within Sable's property and distribution of values at Fierro Alto and Fierro Bajo zones.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limit; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA21 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.