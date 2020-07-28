Yorbeau Announces Appointment of New Board Member

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTREAL, July 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the "Company" or "Yorbeau") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Jacobsen has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, effective July 27, 2020.

Mr. Jacobsen is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Tower Group of companies, one of Canada's foremost Arctic design, construction and management companies founded in 1946 and which includes Nunavut Territory based civil, marine and industrial/commercial construction divisions, real estate holdings, heavy equipment leasing and quarry operations. Mr. Jacobsen is a past Treasurer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as a Governor in Council appointed member of the Payments in Lieu of Taxes Dispute Advisory Panel. Mr. Jacobsen was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 by Canada's Governor General for his contributions to the North and Canadian business community. Mr. Jacobsen graduated from the University of Western Ontario in Business Administration and Economics and later continued his post–graduate studies at the University of Toronto.

Mr. Terry Kocisko, director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Yorbeau is extremely pleased to welcome John to its board of directors. We are excited to begin working together and benefiting from his extensive experience and industry insight as we continue to execute on the Company's strategic objectives."

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a diversified mining exploration company with an enviable portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec. The exploration projects comprise both gold and base metal projects, and the strategic focus of the Company is on projects located in areas easily accessible and with infrastructure. The wholly-owned Rouyn Property is the Company's main gold asset and contains four known gold deposits in the 6 km long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, where very encouraging drilling results were obtained in 2019. The base metal assets include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

