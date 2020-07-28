Laurion Confirms Strike Extension of A-Zone to 1.1 km and Intersects >2 g/t Gold in eight intervals at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide final assay results from the remaining seven holes of the phase 1 drill program at its 100% owned Ishkoday Project and contiguous Brenbar earn-in option Project (the "Project").

Drill Assay Highlights:

LBX20-015: 19.5 g/t silver over 1.50 m;

LBX20-016: 4.65 g/t gold, 11.6 g/t silver, 1.97% zinc over 0.60 m;

LBX20-017: 34.7 g/t silver over 1.50 m;

LBX20-018:

6.81 g/t gold, 9.3 g/t silver, 1.29% zinc over 0.53 m; 2.40 g/t gold over 1.00 m;

LBX20-019:

1.99 g/t gold over 0.61 m; 1.89 g/t gold over 0.56 m;

LBX20-020: 0.48 g/t gold, 3.54 g/t silver, 1.04 % zinc over 10.84 m;

LBX20-021:

5.95 g/t gold, 29.6 g/t silver over 0.49 m; 6.98 g/t gold, 15.2 g/t silver, 1.93 % zinc over 0.57 m; 0.89 g/t gold, 4.0 g/t silver, 1.04 % zinc over 14.08 m, including: 2.10 g/t gold, 6.9 g/t silver, 1.44 % zinc over 0.50 m; 3.27 g/t gold, 11.3 g/t silver, 6.04 % zinc over 0.50 m; 3.26 g/t gold, 10.1 g/t silver, 2.45 % zinc over 0.73 m



The Project is located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, near the town of Beardmore. The 2020 phase 1 drill program included twenty-one drill holes for a combined 4,975 m. The first fourteen holes tested the A-Zone (see the following 2020 news releases: May 19; May 29; June 11; June 24; July 15), whereas the last seven holes tested the McLeod Zone, located 700 m along strike to the southwest (Figure 1).

David Lewis, P.Geo., Exploration Manager commented: "The McLeod Zone appears to be a direct continuation of the gold mineralization intersected 700 m along trend at the A-Zone. Both Sturgeon River-style (shear-hosted and vein gold) and Ishkoday-style (VMS-like) mineralization were intersected at McLeod Zone. The gold-bearing veins and shear zones can be traced directly between these areas and imply continuity of mineralization, although the style of mineralization differs somewhat at McLeod:

The mineralized, shear-hosted veins intersected are generally much wider and vary from 1 cm to 100 cm in true width; The orientation of the shear zones varies, and vein widths increase with the changing orientation; and Although the shear-hosted veins are mineralized, the best vein-hosted mineralization occurs within N-S striking extensional veins.

We have now mapped several more of these extensional veins nearby on surface."

"At the past-producing Sturgeon Mine, the best gold grades are hosted in N-S striking extensional veins, similar to those intersected at the McLeod Zone. LAURION'S focus has now progressed approximately 6 km along strike towards the Brenbar area, where there are similar vein patterns in wider altered and mineralized zones. We are now infill channel sampling, mapping and compiling historical data to define drill targets in combination with our new structural model and geophysical data."

All significant mineralized intervals, drill holes locations and orientation data are presented in Tables 1 and 2.

Table 1: Significant Assay Results, Holes LBX20-015 to LBX20-021

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (wt%) Zinc (wt%) LBX20-015 21.00 22.50 1.50 0.07 19.50 0.00 0.01 LBX20-015 82.28 83.00 0.72 0.95 3.70 0.02 0.69 LBX20-015 139.35 146.50 7.15 0.20 1.78 0.04 0.91 LBX20-016 71.35 71.85 0.50 0.71 38.80 0.18 2.80 LBX20-016 83.50 85.00 1.50 0.62 14.60 0.01 0.05 LBX20-016 104.00 104.60 0.60 4.65 11.60 0.08 1.97 LBX20-017 96.50 98.00 1.50 0.00 34.70 0.00 0.03 LBX20-017 151.00 152.50 1.50 0.61 2.50 0.02 0.27 LBX20-018 92.70 114.00 21.30 0.39 1.06 0.01 0.06 Including 94.00 95.00 1.00 2.40 1.80 0.01 0.05 Including 101.75 102.28 0.53 6.81 9.30 0.12 1.29 LBX20-018 191.70 192.20 0.50 1.55 10.10 0.27 3.69 LBX20-018 218.00 223.00 5.00 0.16 0.62 0.02 0.30 LBX20-018 239.20 239.97 0.77 0.15 4.00 0.10 3.43 LBX20-018 259.00 261.50 2.50 0.64 9.80 0.29 3.99 LBX20-018 279.40 279.90 0.50 0.84 4.90 0.09 2.64 LBX20-019 6.34 12.00 5.66 0.43 1.77 0.01 0.25 LBX20-019 39.37 45.64 6.27 0.46 0.73 0.00 0.01 Including 42.79 43.40 0.61 1.99 1.40 0.01 0.01 Including 44.14 44.70 0.56 1.89 1.60 0.02 0.01 LBX20-019 95.30 97.00 1.70 0.82 2.39 0.01 0.19 LBX20-020 48.28 48.78 0.50 0.90 0.90 0.00 0.01 LBX20-020 66.14 73.00 6.86 0.47 1.78 0.00 0.78 LBX20-020 164.50 168.74 4.24 0.22 1.28 0.04 0.51 LBX20-020 180.66 191.50 10.84 0.48 3.54 0.08 1.04 LBX20-020 210.00 210.60 0.60 0.65 1.40 0.01 0.96 LBX20-021 39.36 39.85 0.49 5.95 29.60 0.96 0.80 LBX20-021 119.00 121.50 2.50 1.51 17.58 0.23 1.31 LBX20-021 127.60 128.17 0.57 6.98 15.20 0.21 1.93 LBX20-021 137.70 141.85 4.15 0.26 12.00 0.06 1.11 LBX20-021 149.00 163.08 14.08 0.89 4.00 0.11 1.04 Including 150.15 150.65 0.50 2.10 6.90 0.19 1.44 Including 153.00 153.90 0.90 1.60 8.20 0.30 0.99 Including 153.90 154.40 0.50 3.27 11.30 0.30 6.04 Including 154.40 155.10 0.70 1.52 2.80 0.08 0.94 Including 162.35 163.08 0.73 3.26 10.10 0.31 2.45 LBX20-021 189.50 190.25 0.75 0.72 8.10 0.11 2.83 LBX20-021 197.15 197.85 0.70 1.22 8.90 0.08 1.77 LBX20-021 213.00 214.50 1.50 0.21 16.20 0.00 0.04

Note: Mineralization is subvertical. The true width of mineralization is estimated at >60% of the drill hole interval for holes LBX20-015 to LBX20-019 and >40% for holes LBX20-020 and LBX20-021.

Table 2: Collar position, orientation, and depth of diamond drill holes

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) LBX20-015 446292 5512383 329 300 -50 212 LBX20-016 446254 5512344 330 300 -50 206 LBX20-017 446210 5512369 333 300 -50 200 LBX20-018 446363 5512470 325 280 -50 297.5 LBX20-019 446234 5512472 332 100 -50 131 LBX20-020 446148 5512471 332 145 -55 266 LBX20-021 446150 5512395 334 122 -67 221

Coordinates are presented in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Additionally, Mr. Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., has resigned as Vice President Exploration and from the Technical Advisory Board to pursue other opportunities. We thank him for his work at LAURION and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Lewis, P. Geo. (PGO), LAURION 's Exploration Manager, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

All core samples have been assayed by ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively-Coupled-Plasma – Atomic-Element-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. LAURION employs an industry standard QA/QC program including insertion of blanks, duplicates and standards. Samples are sawn by core saw on site (cut perpendicular to mineralization), with one-half of the core sent in secure bags to ALS Laboratories.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes that the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.