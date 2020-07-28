Trillium Gold Strengthens its Board of Directors with Mining Industry Experts

- Globally recognized leader in exploration, July 28, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Robert "Bob" W. Schafer, PGeo, ICD.D, as Chairman of the Board and Krisztian Toth as Director. With the recent addition of Russell Starr as President, CEO and Director, the Company is building a premier management team and Board of Directors to accelerate exploration on the Company's flagship Newman Todd property as well as the Company's other properties in Red Lake, Ontario.

Bob is a Registered Professional Geologist with +35 years international experience exploring for and discovering mineral deposits, four were producing mines including the Briggs (+1 million ounce) and Griffon gold mines in the western US and Birkachan (+1 million ounce) gold mine in Far East Russia, and identifying, evaluating and structuring business transactions globally having worked in more than 80 countries. Bob is the 2020 - 2021 President of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME). He is also Past-President and Board member of the PDAC, Past-President of the CIM and Past President of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America. He was a member of the Board of Governors for the US National Mining Hall of Fame and the Board of Directors of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He is the first person to hold all of these leadership roles in both the USA and Canada.

Bob is the recipient of the William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal from AIME, as well as the prestigious Daniel C. Jackling Award and Robert A. Dreyer Award from SME for technical achievements and leadership in the mining industry during his career. He is a Fellow of CIM, SEG and SME, and a Certified Director under ICD.

He has been an executive with Hunter Dickinson, Kinross Gold and BHP Minerals. He is founder and CEO of Eagle Mines Management and is member of the Board of Directors of select mining companies.

Mr. Schafer states "This is an exciting opportunity for me to get involved in a world-class mining camp. I am looking forward to working with this great team to develop the full potential of the Newman Todd Zone as well as the other exciting projects in the company's portfolio. With projects in Red Lake, one of the High Grade Gold Capitals of the World, I'll have the opportunity to see lots of visible gold at Newman Todd."

Krisztian Toth is an experienced mining, capital markets and M&A lawyer. His experience in mining finance and M&A stretches across all jurisdictions and minerals. Krisztian has been recognized by a number of legal publications as a leading lawyer in mining, capital markets, private equity and M&A. Krisztian is a partner at the law firm of Fasken Martineau, a leading international business law and litigation firm with more than 750 lawyers across 10 offices in Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom and China providing expertise in more than 40 practice areas and industry groups. Krisztian is a member of Fasken's Global Mining Group, which has been ranked #1 globally 11 times since 2005, including for the past five years in a row.

James Lenec has resigned as director of the Company and will continue to serve as Vice President, Business Development. Denise Lok has resigned as a director of the Company.

Russell Starr, President and CEO states "I am pleased to welcome Bob and Krisztian to the board of Trillium Gold, and I expect to see near term success and growth for the company with the help of their input and guidance. Trillium is just starting its exploration programs and we are poised to deliver success and value to our shareholders. On behalf of our team, I would like to thank Ms. Denise Lok for her service and contributions during her tenure. We wish her well in all her future endeavours."

For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@trilliumgold.com, visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com or call us at 604-688-9588.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr

President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

Disclosure and Caution

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.