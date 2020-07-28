Pure Energy Minerals Provides Update

Vancouver, July 28, 2020 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to report the ongoing progress of well CV-09 at its 100%-held Clayton Valley lithium brine project ("CV Project") located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Drilling of well CV-09 has been completed to the planned depth of 1500 feet, the well has been constructed, and well development is complete. Next activities include collection of preliminary bulk lithium brine samples for chemical analysis and testing by Pure Energy's strategic partner, Schlumberger Technologies Corporation ("SLB"). The CV-09 drill hole exhibits similar stratigraphy and lithologies as shown in Pure Energy's previous drilling of nearby exploration wells, as anticipated. CV-09 is located within the resource area encompassed by Pure Energy's Preliminary Economic Assessment study ("PEA") for the Clayton Valley Project (see news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 6, 2018).

News releases for drill holes CV-01 through CV-08 are available at www.pureenergyminerals.com.

Schlumberger Technologies Corporation is the operator of the Clayton Valley Project. In May of 2019, Pure Energy and SLB signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by SLB at the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH∙H 2 O") and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate. SLB plans to utilize both in-house and commercially available technology in the design of the CV pilot plant. SLB's costs, technical parameters and ultimate technology are anticipated to differ from the published PEA. For further details regarding SLB's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDAR.com.

In addition, the Company reports that it has closed activities at the Terra Cotta property located in Salta, Argentina, and has returned the property to the optionors.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 948 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation.

The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Clayton Valley Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 6, 2018) which includes an updated resource calculation and a preliminary economic evaluation. The economic analysis presented in the PEA is based upon inferred mineral resources only. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the Project envisioned by the PEA will be realized.

On January 3, 2019, the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") approved and granted a Finite Term Water Right to Pure Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Esmeralda Minerals LLC, for the extraction of up to 50 acre-feet of water during a 5-year period from the CV properties. This water right is deemed sufficient for brine testing requirements and SLB's future pilot plant facility.

Quality Assurance

Walter Weinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person as designated by the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA registration #01529QP), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

