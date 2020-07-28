MGX Minerals Announces Partnership with National Inflation Association on Heino Gold Deposit Discovery

VANCOUVER, July 28, 2020 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC:MGXMF) is pleased to announce that MGX has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC in association with the National Inflation Association ("NIA") to advance investor knowledge of the recently re-discovered Heino Gold Deposit in British Columbia. NIA was launched during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis with a goal of helping educate the public to the truth about monetary policy and how the Federal Reserve's manipulation of interest rates leads to price distortions, malinvestment, asset bubbles, and income/wealth inequality. NIA provides its members with priceless information about the global economy and financial markets that the mainstream media refuses to discuss. NIA advocates for a return to the gold standard and provides analysis of the precious metals market while profiling publicly traded gold and silver mining/exploration companies that could be positioned to thrive during an inflationary environment GRA Enterprises LLC will be paid $30,000 USD for its investor relations and advisory services for a term of six months.

As announced July 24th, 2020, six 0.5kg to 1kg, samples were taken at the 2030 Portal of the Heino-Money Pit Zone at the Heino Gold Deposit during the SRK Consulting (Canada) Site Visit July 8th, 2020. Samples were shipped under direct chain of custody to ALS Canada Ltd. in Kamloops, British Columbia, crushed and pulverized, with further shipment to ALS Canada Ltd, North Vancouver, BC under custody of ALS Canada Ltd. The samples have undergone gold analysis by fire assay and gravimetric finish up to 6 ounces per tonne Au are reported. Previous silver, lead, and zinc assays from press release issued July 20 are included. Bulk Samples are of selected mineralized material and are not representative of the deposit as no mineral resource estimate at any level of confidence has been completed:

Sample # Weight kg Au ppm Au oz/ton Ag ppm Ag oz/ton Pb % Zn % 301 .78 138.5 4.04 1090 31.8 9.05 3.92 302 .61 87.4 2.56 522 15.2 4.75 4.94 303 .94 207.0 6.04 94 2.7 1.015 3.38 304 .93 114.0 3.33 1080 31.5 9.13 4.49 305 .94 85.5 2.49 1080 31.5 7.5 5.35 306 .51 7.52 0.22 295 8.6 3.45 12.55



Summary of recorded surface and underground drilling from the NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "SRK Report") are reported below:

Table 10-1: Summary of recorded drilling

Year(s) Mineral Zone Surface Drilling Underground Drilling No. of Holes Meterage No. of Holes Meterage 1981-1987 Heino-Money 100 7,060 9 177 1988 92 3,079 1993 8 284 1981-1984 East Ridge 26 1,586 1988 75 13,149 14 610 1989 10 1,446 1984 Silver Queen 12 ? 1984 Grizzly 4 615 1984 Arnie Flats 5 292 Totals 232 24,148 123 4,150



Small scale production occurred in 1981, 1984, and 1993 from the Heino-Money Zone. Table 6-4 from the SRK Report summarizes tonnages and metal content recovered per year of extraction.

Table 6-4: Summary of bulk sampling conducted on the Heino-Money Zone

Year Mined

Tonnes Milled

Tonnes Au Grams

Recovered Au Ounces

Recovered Ag Grams

Recovered Ag Ounces

Recovered 1981 58 58 4,570 145 3,259 105 1984 227 168 48,351 1,554 51,570 1,658 1985/1986 2,972 2,972 98,910 3,180 1993 6,800 5,503 102,455 3,294 164,071 5,275 Total 10.057 8,701 254,286 8,173 218,900 7,038



Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal advisor to MGX Minerals Inc.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals Inc. invests in commodity and technology companies and projects focusing on battery and energy mass storage technology, extraction of minerals from fluids, and exploration for industrial minerals and precious metals.

Contact Information

Neil Foran

Chief Financial Officer

neil@mgxminerals.com

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Andy Radia

Director, Communications and Marketing

Kingsdale Advisors

Ph: 416-867-2357

aradia@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward?looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to plans for assessment and other activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Heino-Money Deposit and Tillicum Claims, the preparation and filing of the Technical Report, and the preparation for structural engineering review for the purpose of underground bulk sampling. Forward?looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, geological and environmental factors, operating or technical difficulties in connection with the activities contemplated in this press release, general economic conditions, or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599266/MGX-Minerals-Announces-Partnership-with-National-Inflation-Association-on-Heino-Gold-Deposit-Discovery