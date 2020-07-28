Troilus Reports New Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.96 Million Indicated AuEq Ounces and 3.15 Million Inferred AuEq Ounces

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate from its 100% owned Troilus property located 170 km by road northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada (the “Troilus Project”). The updated mineral resource estimate is summarized in Table 1. For full cut-off sensitivities and background information please visit the Troilus website at www.troilusgold.com.

Highlights:

The total estimated indicated mineral resource has increased to 4.96 Moz AuEq (177 Mt with an average grade of 0.87 g/t AuEq) and the total estimated inferred mineral resource has increased to 3.15 Moz AuEq (116.7 Mt with an average grade of 0.84 g/t AuEq)





The open pit estimated mineral resources have increased by 601,000 ounces AuEq to 4.21 Moz (164.2 Mt with an average grade of 0.80 g/t AuEq) in the Indicated category and 1.49 Moz ounces AuEq in the Inferred category to 2.27 Moz (101.2 Mt with an average grade of 0.70 g/t AuEq), compared to the December 20, 2019 mineral resource estimate





The newly discovered and recently drilled Southwest Zone contributed 583,000 ounces AuEq to inferred mineral resources (22.6 Mt with an average grade of 0.80 g/t AuEq)





Total estimated indicated mineral resources have increased by 142% and inferred mineral resources have increased by 350% since the mineral resource estimate (effective date of June 30, 2016) when the Troilus Project was first acquired

Table 1 – Mineral Resource Estimate – Effective as of July 20, 2020

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Contained

AuEQ

(Moz) Contained

Gold

(Moz) Contained

Copper

(Mlb) Contained

Silver

(Moz) Indicated 177.3 0.87 0.75 0.08 1.17 4.96 4.30 322.60 6.66 Inferred 116.7 0.84 0.73 0.07 1.04 3.15 2.76 189.73 3.91





Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; Summation errors may occur due to rounding; Open pit mineral resources are reported within an optimized constraining shells. Open pit cut-off grade is 0.3 gpt AuEQ where the metal equivalents were calculated as follows: Z87 Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2566 * Cu grade + 0.0103 * Ag grade J4/J5 Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2979 * Cu grade + 0.0108 * Ag grade SW Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2768 * Cu grade + 0.0106 * Ag grade Metal prices for the AuEQ formulas are: $US 1,600/ oz Au; $3.25/lb Cu, and $20.00/ oz Ag; with an exchange rate of US$1.00:CAD$1.30; Metal recoveries for the AuEQ formulas are: Z87 Zone: 83% for Au recovery, 92% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery J4/J5 Zone: 82% for Au recovery, 88% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery SW Zone: 82.5% for Au recovery, 90% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery The resource constraining shells were generated with: Metal Prices: Gold $US 1600/oz, Copper $US 3.25/lb, Silver $US 20/oz Mining Costs: J Zone and 87 Zone base cost $Cdn 1.71/t moved, SW Zone base cost $Cdn 1.66/t moved Incremental cost $Cdn 0.03/t waste moved, $Cdn 0.02/t feed moved Process and G&A Costs: $Cdn 8.44/t processed Wall slopes: varied between 49.5 to 60 degrees depending on pit area and slope sector Metal Recoveries: Gold: 90% all zones except in lower grade (Au<1/2 g/t) portions of SW zone = 88% Copper: 90% all zones except in higher grade (Cu%>0.13%) portions of SW zone = 92% Silver: all zones 40% Underground cut-off grade is 0.9 AuEQ at Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone

This updated mineral resource estimate, prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM” (2014) Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), is the result of over 8,500 metres of drilling between November 2019 and February 2020 (24 drill holes), in addition to 36,000 metres (81 drill holes) of drilling completed by the Company from February 2019 to July 2019 and 36,000 metres (91 drill holes) of drilling completed in August 2018. The mineral resource estimates for Z87 Zone and J Zones (J4 and J5) are based on a combined open pit and underground mining scenario, while the mineral resource estimates for the Southwest Zone (SWZ) is based on open pit mining (see Figure 1 for Plan View of Mineralized Zones). The combined updated open pit and underground mineral resource estimate is summarized in Table 2.



Table 2 – Open Pit and Underground Estimated Mineral Resources – Effective as of July 20, 2020

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Contained

AuEq

(Moz) Contained

Au

(Moz) Contained

Copper

(Mlb) Contained

Silver

(Moz) Total Open Pit and Underground Indicated 177.3 0.87 0.75 0.08 1.17 4.96 4.30 322.60 6.66 Inferred 116.7 0.84 0.73 0.07 1.04 3.15 2.76 189.72 3.91 Total Open Pit Indicated 164.2 0.80 0.68 0.08 1.20 4.21 3.62 284.69 6.32 Inferred 101.2 0.70 0.60 0.07 1.12 2.27 1.95 151.01 3.65 Total Open Pit Z87 Zone Indicated 84.6 0.92 0.79 0.09 1.39 2.50 2.15 169.54 3.77 Inferred 32.7 0.70 0.60 0.07 1.50 0.73 0.63 49.34 1.57 Total Open Pit J Zone (J4 & J5) Indicated 79.6 0.67 0.57 0.07 1.00 1.71 1.47 115.16 2.55 Inferred 45.9 0.65 0.55 0.07 0.96 0.96 0.82 65.94 1.42 Total Open Pit Southwest Zone Inferred 22.6 0.80 0.70 0.07 0.89 0.58 0.51 35.73 0.65 Total Underground Indicated 13.1 1.79 1.61 0.13 0.81 0.75 0.68 37.91 0.34 Inferred 15.5 1.77 1.62 0.11 0.52 0.88 0.81 38.72 0.26 Total Underground Z87 Zone Indicated 13.1 1.79 1.61 0.13 0.81 0.75 0.68 37.90 0.34 Inferred 13.5 1.85 1.70 0.12 0.37 0.80 0.74 34.48 0.16 Total Underground J Zone (J4 & J5) Indicated 0.01 1.07 1.03 0.03 0.47 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Inferred 2.00 1.21 1.06 0.10 1.55 0.08 0.07 4.24 0.10





Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; Summation errors may occur due to rounding; Open pit mineral resources are reported within an optimized constraining shells. Open pit cut-off grade is 0.3 gpt AuEQ where the metal equivalents were calculated as follows: Z87 Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2566 * Cu grade + 0.0103 * Ag grade J4/J5 Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2979 * Cu grade + 0.0108 * Ag grade SW Zone: AuEq = Au grade + 1.2768 * Cu grade + 0.0106 * Ag grade Metal prices for the AuEQ formulas are: $US 1,600/ oz Au; $3.25/lb Cu, and $20.00/ oz Ag; with an exchange rate of US$1.00:CAD$1.30; Metal recoveries for the AuEQ formulas are: Z87 Zone: 83% for Au recovery, 92% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery J4/J5 Zone: 82% for Au recovery, 88% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery SW Zone: 82.5% for Au recovery, 90% for Cu recovery and 76% for Ag recovery The resource constraining shells were generated with: Metal Prices: Gold $US 1600/oz, Copper $US 3.25/lb, Silver $US 20/oz Mining Costs: J Zone and 87 Zone base cost $Cdn 1.71/t moved, SW Zone base cost $Cdn 1.66/t moved Incremental cost $Cdn 0.03/t waste moved, $Cdn 0.02/t feed moved Process and G&A Costs: $Cdn 8.44/t processed Wall slopes: varied between 49.5 to 60 degrees depending on pit area and slope sector Metal Recoveries: Gold: 90% all zones except in lower grade (Au<1/2 g/t) portions of SW zone = 88% Copper: 90% all zones except in higher grade (Cu%>0.13%) portions of SW zone = 92% Silver: all zones 40% Underground cut-off grade is 0.9 AuEQ at Z87 Zone and J4/J5 Zone

“The Troilus Team is incredibly pleased with the results of the new resource. We have materially added to the estimated inferred and indicated resource in every zone while maintaining essentially the same grade. In addition, we have discovered and added a new impactful inferred mineral resource in the Southwest Zone that we believe still has the ability to grow materially through further drilling. Troilus has shown scale, the ability for expansion and optionality from multiple resource centers,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. “Since acquiring the Troilus project in 2017, the careful work and scientific analysis by our technical team has resulted in a 142% increase to the indicated mineral resource estimate and a 350% increase to the inferred mineral resource estimate, providing the foundation for a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the project which we are targeting for release towards the end of calendar Q3.”



“Troilus continues to expand,” commented Blake Hylands, SVP Exploration. “We are very pleased to observe that as the mineral resource estimate continues to grow, the grade remains consistent and the new Southwest Zone is comparable to what we have observed at Z87 and the J Zones. Looking ahead to a 20,000 metre drill program planned for later this year, we intend to continue drilling in the Southwest Zone to further tap into this new area of mineralization as we believe there is still significant room for further growth and we will complete infill drilling around the main ore bodies at Z87 and J Zones.”

The updated mineral resource estimate was completed by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. (AGP) and has been reviewed internally by the Company. The full technical report in respect of the updated mineral resource estimate (the “Technical Report”) will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile within 45 calendar days.

Figure 1: Plan view of mineralized zones and Drill Hole locations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d23239c-6191-4ec2-9638-44a466ae6acb

Quality Assurance and Quality Control



During the Southwest Zone drill program in 2019/20, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”), a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard has also verified the technical data contained in this press release using industry accepted standards. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

The updated mineral resource estimate disclosed in this press release was prepared by Mr. Paul Daigle, g?o., Senior Associate Resource Geologist with AGP, and the supporting Technical Report will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile within 45 calendar days. Mr. Paul Daigle, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this press release.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frot?t-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information



Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; the estimate of Mineral Resources in the updated Mineral Resource statement may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that the Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted to the Probable Mineral Reserve category, and there is no certainty that the updated Mineral Resource statement will be realized.



The mineral resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. See the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.



