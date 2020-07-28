Starcore Reports Year End 2020 Results

Vancouver, July 28, 2020 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (OTCQB: SHVLF) (the "Company") has filed the results for the year end dated April 30, 2020 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We have come through a very challenging fourth quarter managing COVID-19 concerns with our operations and, at the same time, paying off $4.5million in debt and interest over the last 4 months from cash flow," reported Robert Eadie, C.E.O. and President of the Company. "The very favourable Gold and Silver prices that we are experiencing, coupled with our significant cost savings at the mine from planned reductions, efficiencies and favourable exchange rates, sets the stage for much improved cash flow in the next fiscal year."

Financial Highlights for the year ending April 30, 2020 (audited):

Cash on hand is $2.1 million at April 30, 2020;

Gold and silver sales of $24.8 million;

Earnings from mining operations of $2.0;

Net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.07 per share;

EBITDA(1) of $1,675;

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's audited consolidated statement of operations for the year ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (audited)



Year Ended April 30, 2020



Year Ended April 30, 2019

Revenues

$ 24,820

$ 32,795

Cost of Sales



(22,836 )

(32,759 ) Earnings from mining operations



1,984



36













Administrative Expenses



(4,396 )

(4,284 ) Impairment of Mining Interest, plant and equipment



-



(4,804 ) Allowance for receivables



-



(441 ) Disposal of Exploration and Evaluation Asset



-



(82 ) Loss on Sale of Altiplano



(39 )

-

Income tax expense



(1,178 )

(2,229 ) Net Loss

$ (3,629 ) $ (11,804 ) (i) Loss per share - basic

$ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) (ii) Loss per share - diluted

$ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 )

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)







(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Year Ended April 30, 2020 Year Ended April 30, 2019

Net Loss $ (3,629 ) $ (11,804 ) Sale of Altiplano

39



-

Allowance for receivable

-



441

Disposal of Exploration and Evaluation Asset

-



82

Impairment of Mining Interest, plant and equipment

-



4,804

Income tax expense

1,178



2,229

Interest

349



325

Depreciation and depletion

3,738



3,899

EBITDA

$ 1,675 $ (24)

EBITDA MARGIN(2)

6.7% (0.1%)















(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

Production Highlights for the year ended April 30, 2020:

Equivalent gold production of 13,112 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,149/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,422/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine three and twelve months ended April 30, 2020 and for the previous twelve months ended April 30, 2019:



Unit of measure Actual results for

3 months ended

April 30, 2020 Actual results for

12 months ended

April 30, 2020 Actual results for

12 months ended

April 30, 2019 Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 2.7 11.8 13.7 Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 25.0 121.8 224.5 Equivalent ounces of Gold thousand ounces 2.9 13.1 16.4









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

102.6 90.3 81.9 Gold grade grams/tonne 1.65 1.82 1.63 Silver grade grams/tonne 25.3 30.5 39.6 Gold recovery percent 88.7% 87.7% 86.2% Silver recovery percent 55.8% 54.4% 58.4% Milled thousands of tonnes 56.6 229.8 301.9 Operating Cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 56 66 58 Operating Cost per Equivalent ounce US dollars/ounces 1,074 1,149 1,061

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

Signed "Gary Arca"

Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

GARY ARCA

Telephone: (604) 602-4935

Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60679