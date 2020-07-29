LaSalle Closes Financing with SIDEX

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, July 28, 2020 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") reports that the placement with SIDEX announced July 24, 2020 has now closed. The securities issued will be subject to a four month resale hold period in Canada ending November 28, 2020. The $150,000 in proceeds from the placement will be used for corporate and general purposes. SIDEX has a right to maintain its percentage ownership interest in any subsequent equity financings for a period of 18 months from closing.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

About SIDEX :

SIDEX is an initiative of the Québec government and the Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (F.T.Q.) whose mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify the province's mineral base, promote innovation and new entrepreneurs.

SIDEX est une initiative du gouvernement du Québec et du Fonds de solidarité FTQ qui a pour mission d'investir dans des entreprises engagées dans l'exploration minière au Québec afin d'en diversifier l'inventaire minéral, d'appuyer l'innovation et de soutenir la relève.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LaSalle Exploration Corp.

"Ian Campbell"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 647-3966

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60583


