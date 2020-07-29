Lundin Gold to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results August 11, 2020

VANCOUVER, July 28, 2020 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to announce that it will publish its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after market close in North America. View PDF

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results, as well as give an update on operations at its Fruta del Norte gold mine on Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CET.

Conference Call and Webcast

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID: Lundin Gold / 57310939

Dial-In Numbers:

Participant Dial-In North America: +1 416-764-8659

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1 888-664-6392

Participant Dial-In Sweden: 0200899189

Webcast:

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1350497&tp_key=9d5ffedacb

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Gold website www.lundingold.com shortly before the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call until September 12, 2020.

Toll Free North America Replay number: +1 888-390-0541

International Replay number: +1 416-764-8677

Replay passcode: 310939 #

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the link above.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world currently in production.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on July 28, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

