Desert Mountain Energy Completes Warrant Exercises Expired July 19, 2020 for $474,000.00 CDN

Vancouver, July 29, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) U.S. (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has received in $474,000.00 CDN from warrants which expired on July 19, 2020. These funds will used to continue the drilling and geophysical programs and for general working capital. The Company is well funded and does not anticipate further equity dilution financing in the near term. The Company has other warrants expiring in November at favorable pricing and would anticipate those will likely be exercised garnering the company additional funds at that time. The company has already received communication from a number of warrant holders notifying the Company of their desire to exercise their warrants.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

