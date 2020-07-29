Trillium Gold Develops Exploration Targeting Model for Newman Todd Zone in Red Lake

- New exploration model to guide current program; focus on targeting high grade infill sections, July 29, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a detailed targeting program with our exploration team and technical advisors which have extensive geological backgrounds within the Red Lake Mining Camp. The program involved integrating all of the historical geologic, geochemical, geophysical and drilling data to develop a better understanding of the controls and distribution of gold associated within the Newman Todd Structural-Stratigraphic Zone on Trillium's property holdings in the Red Lake camp.

Russell Starr, President and CEO states, "This is a very exciting time for all Trillium shareholders as we begin a revitilized exploration program on the underexplored Newman Todd project. Newman Todd has historically delivered consistent high-grade drill intersections in the past. With our new technical team and better understanding of the Newman Todd structure and mineralized controls, we hope to deliver tremendous value to shareholders in the near future."

Gold mineralization on the property is historically recognized to be associated with the Newman Todd Zone ("NTZ"), a 200m wide structural-stratigraphic feature that trends northeasterly on the Trillium property for about 2.2 kms and dips steeply to the southeast. Most drilling to date has focused on testing the NTZ by collaring in the footwall and drilling to the southeast, potentially undercutting much of the target zone. With the new understanding of the key structures and controls on mineralization, we will drill to confirm continuity among historic high grade intersections with a greater degree of confidence. Historic drilling has always intersected high-grade gold when drilling the NTZ. An indication of the high-grade potential of the NTZ is indicated by 41% of the 166 historic drill holes include intervals of > 20 g/t Au over various lengths. In addition, nearly all drilling has been to depths less than 400m. Drilling prior to 2013 consisted of more than 55,000m of core.

Some of the historical intersections of note are below:

Significant Drilling Intercepts at Newman Todd 2011 - 2013

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length(m) Gold (g/t) NT - 056 197.00 213.00 16.00 8.63 NT - 056 including 208.00 209.00 1.00 122.60 NT - 062 170.00 175.00 5.00 18.25 NT - 083 251.70 254.00 2.30 89.86 NT - 083 including 251.70 252.30 0.60 343.00 NT - 102 296.00 343.00 47.00 2.17 NT - 108 229.50 257.00 27.50 3.41 NT - 108 and 300.00 327.00 27.00 5.94 NT - 108 including 304.00 305.00 1.00 139.00 NT - 109 238.00 251.00 13.00 7.11 NT - 109 including 243.00 248.00 5.00 17.53 NT - 112 266.00 288.00 22.00 4.31 NT - 112 including 287.00 288.00 1.00 78.00 NT - 114 303.00 334.00 31.00 12.61 NT - 114 including 332.50 333.00 0.50 681.00 NT - 123 293.00 295.50 2.50 32.65 NT - 123 including 295.00 295.50 0.50 158.00 NT - 125 403.00 413.00 10.00 9.00 NT - 125 including 408.00 411.00 3.00 25.95 NT - 142 52.00 58.00 6.00 13.19 NT - 148 193.00 200.00 7.00 32.57 NT - 148 including 198.00 199.50 1.50 89.07 NT - 148 and 229.00 229.50 0.50 342.00 NT - 153 231.00 240.50 9.50 10.39 NT - 162 63.00 73.00 10.00 7.43 NT - 162 including 71.00 71.50 0.50 128.00

The new exploration model considers, weighs and integrates previous drilling results with structural analysis from surface mapping and core evaluation, analysis of geophysical survey results and places these interpretations into a three-dimensional framework to visualize components that are key to projecting known ore shoots as well as presenting opportunities for the discovery of new gold zones.

Based on this effort, it is recognized that gold mineralization appears to show a preference for concentrating as high grade shoots developed at the intersection of the axes of folds that are parasitic to an important ENE trending F2 regional fold, together with NNW trending cross structures or shears. A second order control on gold distribution appears to be related to a previously unrecognized, nearly horizontal structural feature that is interpreted to be flat fault or axis of a recumbent fold.

An initial 3,000m drilling program is underway to evaluate the effectiveness of these new geologic interpretations to unlock the NTZ as well as other potential parallel zones.

(The technical information above is extracted from a 43-101 compliant technical report dated effective January 12, 2015 filed by the Company on SEDAR.)

Engagement of Swiss Resource Capital

The Company announces that it will engage SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC") to provide investor relations and communication services in Europe to increase exposure and awareness to investors in the German speaking financial community, Europe and worldwide through their unique Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV IPTV channels. The Engagement is for an initial term of twelve months and continuing on a quarter to quarter basis thereafter. SRC will assist the Company's efforts to grow investor awareness and expanding exposure to retail and institutional investors, including by providing news dissemination and marketing services in German. The engagement is subject to certain approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), at a cost of 160,000 EUR for the initial 12 month period. SRC holds currently 30,000 shares of the company.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert W. Schafer QP, PGeo, a director of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

