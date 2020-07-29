Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole:: Major Gold Acquisition in Quebec and Ontario, Canada

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) about the company's recent purchase of significant royalty and property interests in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cole also reviews the successfully deployed business model of project generation coupled with royalty retainment and how it has served EMX globally.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101709/emx





About EMX Royalty Corp:



EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.





Contact:

Scott Close Director of Investor Relations Phone: (303) 973-8585 Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.com www.emxroyalty.com