Sphinx Appoints Pierre-André Viens to Its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce that Pierre-André Viens has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Viens is Director and Vice-President, Finance of CMAC-Thyssen Global Holding Inc., where he is in charge of financing and corporate development. Previously, Mr. Viens worked for Xstrata Nickel at the Koniambo nickel mine and at the Raglan mine as Project Manager, Operational Performance and Corporate Development Engineer respectively. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Viens was Investment Manager for Desjardins Capital de Risque. From 2003 to 2005, he served as an Investment Analyst for Innovatech Régions Ressources.

Mr. Viens holds an MBA, a master's degree in mineral economics (mining engineering department), a bachelor's degree in business administration (Finance) and a bachelor's degree in mining engineering, all from Université Laval. Mr. Viens is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and is holds the CFA designation.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819 664 2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Sphinx does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

