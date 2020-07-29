American Battery Metals Corporation Secures Land in Fernley, Nevada for its First Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Recycling Plant

The Company Anticipates Commissioning in the 1st Quarter of 2021 the Initial 30,000 Square Feet of its Battery Recycling Plant to be Financed with Conventional Construction Financing

INCLINE VILLAGE, July 29, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced that it has entered an escrow to purchase approximately 12 ½ acres of industrial land in Fernley, Nevada, where the Company anticipates locating its first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery recycling facility. This industrial space is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) in northern Nevada. The Opportunity Zone Tax Incentive was created to encourage private investment of capital into projects, businesses and property development in northern Nevada.

Northern Nevada is an ideal location for American Battery Metals Corp. to open its initial recycling facility. The proximity to Tesla's Gigafactory 1 (a lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle subassembly factory), developed road and rail infrastructure, low utility and energy costs, access to a highly qualified labor pool, and location within a QOZ were critical factors in choosing the site of our initial lithium-ion battery recycling plant. With the completion of the first phase of this new recycling facility the Company anticipates initially creating at least 50 new jobs that could grow to over 200 new jobs within the next 24 months.

American Battery Metals Corp. is excited to have entered an escrow to purchase a site which is within an industrially zoned community and has ready access to all required utilities. This site has never had any development or construction activity on the location itself. This un-improved property allows American Battery Metals Corporation to implement its vision without any legacy impediments and to move to the construction phase quickly, without the need for large scale site remediation. Furthermore, this strategy allows for the Company to complete the detailed design of the long-term facility immediately, while only initially constructing the portion of the facility needed to implement the first phase of its battery recycling facility. This construction process is similar to how members of the American Battery Metals Corp. team managed large construction projects in the past, including the phasing and staggering of both the construction of the facility and the implementation of value-add processes allowing for a significantly lower upfront capital investment, than purchasing an existing facility or developing the full site at once. The Company anticipates it shall be able to complete all due diligence on the property and complete the purchase by September 15, 2020.

American Battery Metals Corp. Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole, stated, "We continue to make progress in advancing towards commissioning our new battery recycling plant in the first quarter 2021. Nevada is an emerging leader in welcoming new, sustainable technology companies and "The Silver State" has rolled out their welcome mat for American Battery Metals Corp.. We intend to grow and expand our business units in Nevada, and plan to be a strong regional industrial employer over the next several decades."

The Company anticipates financing the building of this initial recycling facility with a conventional 36-month construction financing of approximately $5.5 million including: the purchase cost of the building site, an initial 30,000 square foot industrial building, and initial battery recycling equipment and utility infrastructure. Once the plant is operational, the Company anticipates that this construction financing will be refinanced with long-term project financing with a large-scale lending institution, that may include Small Business Administration (SBA) loan guarantees. Both of these types of lenders have expressed interest in providing financing for this American Battery Metals Corp. project.

