Northway Resources Corp. Enters Into Letter of Intent with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. for a Proposed Reverse Takeover

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t)

20RDD002

38.93 39.70 0.77 14.60 18.50

and 49.31 53.06 3.75 16.06 23.00

incl. 52.30 53.06 0.76 57.00 83.30

20RDD004

191.80 217.22 25.42 0.27 0.24

and 256.34 258.93 2.59 9.89 10.20

incl. 257.44 258.93 1.49 15.26 17.28

20RDD007

72.00 101.08 29.08 8.47 12.23

incl. 89.27 100.40 11.13 18.43 25.93

and 367.00 369.30 2.30 2.73 2.89

20RDD008

31.50 33.00 1.50 3.54 6.43

and 151.00 151.36 0.36 25.20 45.30

and 160.12 160.43 0.31 28.40 15.20

20RDD009

106.00 116.44 10.44 0.83 0.63

20RDD012

111.67 117.11 5.44 5.94 2.10

incl. 111.67 112.37 0.70 35.30 9.90

and 212.24 213.46 1.22 6.15 2.52

20RDD014

295.18 320.62 25.44 0.31 0.39

and 498.59 505.50 6.91 1.98 1.71

incl. 501.41 501.91 0.50 9.12 9.80

20RDD015

47.57 52.50 4.93 9.59 18.36

incl. 51.90 52.21 0.31 114.30 237.00

Easting Northing Elevation Depth

Hole_ID (NAD83) (NAD83) (m) (m) Dip Azimuth

20RDD001 519949.5 5621303.02 388.12 498 -44.74 333.14

20RDD002 518667.95 5620084.55 381.99 141 -45.8 174.53

20RDD003 519289.66 5621064.66 377.55 270 -45.82 126.35

20RDD004 519868.03 5621163.18 382.58 561 -45.96 310

20RDD005 519164.53 5621028.06 381.62 303 -44.63 333.67

20RDD006 519100 5620814.49 374.98 399.2 -44.46 267.62

20RDD007 519534.95 5620697.55 374.98 492 -45.03 298.79

20RDD008 518928.16 5620584.22 377.03 447 -44.97 116.54

20RDD009 519877.49 5620906.88 380.55 264 -44.19 261.68

20RDD010 518863.58 5620454.83 378.7 447 -43.82 176.24

20RDD011 519623.52 5620303.85 374.3 261 -44.96 123.55

20RDD012 519514.72 5620564.82 375.85 447 -45.32 301.39

20RDD013 519377.45 5621404.45 381.84 573 -45 128

20RDD014 519219 5619913 377.1 537 -44.9 8.54

20RDD015 518946 5620150 376.1 279.41 -54.54 139.67