Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Royal Road Announces the Filing of Amended Certificates in Connection with Technical Reports

16:18 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, July 29, 2020 - Royal Road Minerals (TSXV: RYR) ("RRM" or the "Company") today announces that it has filed amended certificates of the qualified person pursuant to Part 8 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") in connection with the technical reports (the "Technical Reports") prepared for the Company by Luna Recursos Naturales and Mr. Nigel Chapman, B.Sc. HONS, M.AIG, dated and filed by the Company on June 5, 2020 and titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Luna Roja Property Northeastern Nicaragua", "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Caribe Property Northeastern Nicaragua", "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Guintar-Niverengo Margaritas Property, Antioquia, Central Colombia", and "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Formalisation Properties, Narino, Western Colombia".

This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission staff in connection with a review being conducted in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company. The amended certificates state that Mr. Chapman was not independent of the Company, applying the test set out in Section 1.5 of NI43-101 and that Mr. Chapman had prior involvement with the properties that are the subject of the Technical Reports while he served as a contractor and employee of the Company during the period from March 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Dr. Timothy Coughlin
President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205
+44 (0)1534 887166
+44 (0)7797 742800
info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60739


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Royal Road Minerals Ltd.

Royal Road Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Haiti
A14R2F
JE00BWH5YF45
www.royalroadminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap