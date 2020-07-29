Conic Metals Corp. (“Conic” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) is pleased to provide an update on its royalty portfolio and remind investors that it has tremendous exposure to the types of nickel mines that Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, is looking for.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, stated on their recent quarterly conference call that “Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way. So hopefully this message goes out to all mining companies. Please get nickel.”

“Tesla is looking for nickel that is mined in an efficient and environmentally sensitive way and Conic holds significant royalties on three of the largest undeveloped nickel mines in the World” stated Justin Cochrane, President and CEO. “Canada and Australia have some of the toughest environmental regulations in the world and both countries host several very large open-pit sulphide nickel deposits. Some of the best of which we hold royalties on. When these projects are eventually developed, each will be a significant cash contributor to Conic.”

On July 22, 2020, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. (“Waterton”) announced that it was acquiring the remaining 28% interest in the Dumont Nickel Project (“Dumont”) from Karora Resources Inc. (formerly RNC Minerals) for up to $48 million, consisting of $7.4 million in cash and up to $40.2 million in deferred consideration upon the sale or other monetization of Dumont by Waterton. Conic holds a 1.75% NSR on Dumont, which is a large-scale, low-cost, long-life, shovel-ready and fully permitted nickel-cobalt-PGE development project located in Quebec, Canada.

In addition to the Dumont NSR of 1.75%, Conic also holds a 2.0% NSR on the Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project, owned by Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) and a 1.5% GRR on the Flemington Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium Project owned by Australian Mines (ASX: AUZ), among many other royalty assets.

The table below presents Conic’s nickel assets inside its investment portfolio.

Royalty

Name Owner Country Stage Primary Metal(s) Royalty Type and % Ramu Nickel

Cobalt Mine Metallurgical

Corporation of China Papua New Guinea Production Ni-Co JV Interest (8.56-11.3%) Dumont Nickel

Project Waterton Canada Advanced/

Development Ni-Co 1.75% NSR Turnagain

Project Giga Metals Corporation Canada Exploration Ni-Co 2.0% NSR Flemington

Project Australian Mines Ltd. Australia Exploration Ni-Co-Sc 1.5% GRR Nyngan

Project Scandium International Mining Corp. Australia Advanced/

Development Ni-Co-Sc 1.7% GRR

About Conic

Conic Metals Corp. is a base metals company offering direct exposure to nickel and cobalt, both being critical elements of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Conic holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea which provides Conic with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production. In addition, Conic manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on advanced/development and exploration projects in Canada and Australia. Conic will continue to invest in a battery metals-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

