Josemaria Resources Announces Increase in Equity Offerings from C$25 Million to C$30 Million

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2020 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX:JOSE) (OMX:JOSE) ("Issuer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company, at a price (the "Offering Price") of C$0.67 per Common Share, from C$15 million to C$19.7 million. View PDF

As previously announced, the Concurrent Private Placement is being completed concurrently with a public offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the "Underwriters") have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 15,000,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra") and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l ("Lorito"), entities owned by the Lundin Family trust, will participate in the Concurrent Private Placement to maintain their pro rata interest in the Company. The minimum subscription and allocation per participant in the Concurrent Private Placement is that number of Common Shares corresponding to no less than the equivalent of EUR 100,000.

The net proceeds of the Public Offering and Private Placement will be used for advancement of the feasibility study, environmental and social impact assessment, basic engineering, repayment of certain outstanding debentures of the Company and general corporate purposes.

In respect of the Public Offering, Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec. The Public Offering and Private Placement are expected to close on or about August 18, 2020 and are subject to Josemaria receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The issuance of Common Shares to Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l, entities owned by the Lundin Family trust, will constitute a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as such entities are insiders of the Company. The transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to nor the consideration paid by such persons would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA RESOURCES

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, July 29, 2020 at 14:00 Eastern Time.

