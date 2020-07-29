Orezone Receives Approval of Expanded Mining Permit for Bomboré

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2020 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is pleased to announce that Burkina Faso’s National Commission of Mines has approved the modification of the Bombor? mining permit to include all aspects of the future Phase II Expansion. This follows on from the recent environmental (ESIA) approval received in April 2020 (see Press Release dated April 14, 2020).



The approval encompasses the Phase II mining and processing of higher-grade fresh rock and lower transition reserves, and the high-grade P17S deposit, in addition to the Phase I oxide reserves covered under the original mining permit.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO commented, “We have now received all major permitting required to execute on the mine plan in the 2019 feasibility study for the Bombor? Gold Project. We can now look forward to finalizing project financing and starting full scale construction in the near future. We would also like to thank the Government of Burkina Faso and the local communities for their continued support.”

Orezone Gold Corp.

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bombor? is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant exploration potential.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Pascal Marquis, Geo., Senior VP Exploration, and Ian Chang, P. Eng., VP Projects, are the Qualified Persons who have approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

