Cyprium Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending June 2020.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We were pleased to enter into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Nanadie Well Project, which includes a substantial 2004 JORC compliant copper mineral resource together with the nearby and very encouraging Stark prospect. The Nanadie Well deposit has multiple shallow and broad intersections which are open along strike and at depth. The project has several drill ready targets that offer excellent exploration upside.The Nanadie Well copper deposit is located only 75km to the east of our Hollandaire copper deposits and is an exciting addition to our regional mineral resources. The Nanadie Well project provides optionality and further upside to facilitate the delivery of a successful scoping study which can then be progressed to a feasibility study to finance project development.The regional high-grade copper samples and the extensions to the mineralised zone at the Hollandaire deposit are also very pleasing to see and are is being factored into the planning of future exploration drilling programmes and in to the Cue Copper Project scoping study."HIGHLIGHTSNanadie Well Copper Project Acquisition- Acquired 100% of the Nanadie Well Copper Project- Mineral Resource of 151,506t contained copper and 74,233 oz gold (2004 JORC)1, including:- 156m @ 0.7% Cu from Surface (NRC12015)- 105m @ 0.76% Cu and 0.22g/t Au from 8m (NRC5020)- 28m @ 0.85% Cu and 0.3g/t Au from 44m (NRC5026)- 14m @ 2.16% Cu and 0.55g/t Au from 38m (NRC05020)- Also contains high grade, shallow, supergene, Cu-Au zone that remains open along strike and at depth- 75km east of the Hollandaire deposits and to be included in the Cue Copper Project scoping studyMt Eelya and Rapier West Surface Sampling- 12.3% Cu in Rapier West north costean surface sample- 13.0% Cu in Mt Eelya Gossan 1 surface sample- 10.6% Cu in Mt Eelya Gossan 3 surface sample- 10.2% Cu in Mt Eelya Gossan 8 surface sampleNote: Rounding applied to the gradesTo view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/783UQ6Y6





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:



Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com