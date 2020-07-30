Unigold Retains UK Investor Relations Firm for European Exposure

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD) is pleased to announce that it has retained Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") to provide investor relations ("IR") services in the European markets. Our existing IR consultant, Adelaide Capital ("AdCap"), continues to provide branding, website development and IR services in North America.

Clarkham will be responsible for building awareness and gaining exposure within European markets, on European third-party investing websites, managing email lists, providing digital marketing and analytics, translating and disseminating the Company's news releases and supporting European markets in real time. Clarkham will concentrate on supporting the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: UGB1).

The agreement with Clarkham is for an initial term of one-year, expiring in July 2021. Clarkham is a company existing under the laws of England with an office in London, United Kingdom. The agreement has an aggregate cost of EUR 152,500, including expenses incurred by Clarkham. Clarkham and its principals do not hold any securities of the Company. The Company has also extended the term of its agreement with AdCap for an additional fee of $42,000 (plus reasonable expenses), which agreement will now expire in August 2021. All fees owing to Clarkham and AdCap will be paid from cash on hand. The TSX Venture Exchange previously reviewed and approved the initial agreement with AdCap and the agreement with Clarkham.

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

