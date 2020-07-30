Benchmark Signs Trilateral Agreement with Three First Nations at Its Gold-Silver Project

Edmonton, July 30, 2020 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce the support from the Tsay Keh Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation, and Takla Nation (the "Partner Nations") to advance its flagship gold-silver project. The Partner Nations and Benchmark are committed to working together in the spirit of partnership and collaboration in building a positive, respectful, mutually beneficial, and harmonious relationship with respect to the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project. The Trilateral Agreement and involvement of the Partner Nations is vital to building and maintaining community support for the Lawyers project and establishing a foundation for a collaborative partnership. Benchmark will advance the Project in a sustainable manner that provides social and economic opportunities while maintaining inherent rights to ancestral lands. Benchmark's Lawyers gold-silver project is located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Benchmark has completed agreements with all First Nations in the region, we are very pleased to be working cooperatively, clearly demonstrating the capability and strength of support from our Partner Nations. It shows what can be done when companies and indigenous groups build relationships and work together. These supportive relationships bode well for continued success to advance the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project along the permitting path for a mining decision. Benchmark is rapidly advancing the project with near-term drill results and milestone events in the context of a surging gold sector."

"Benchmark has shown itself to be a company we can work with," said Tsay Keh Dene Nation Chief Johnny Pierre. "This partnership can provide real opportunities and benefits for our communities while still ensuring our aboriginal rights and environmental concerns are respected."

The collaborative agreement is considered a major achievement towards advancing the Company's project to a production scenario. Benchmark will continue to engage and utilize Partner Nations' talent for employment and consultancy work with near-term milestones that include:

Fully-funded 2020 exploration program;

Up to 50,000 metres of expansion and definition drilling;

Potential for new discoveries;

New Mineral Resource Estimate, and;

Preliminary Economic Study (PEA).







Figure 1: Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, camp layout

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/60676_d394656754cf1aa3_001full.jpg

About the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project

Benchmark's 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is a 140 km2, road accessible property surrounding the historic Cheni Gold-Silver Mine, located 45 kilometres from the world-class Kemess Gold-Copper Mine, within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada. Over a two (2) year period, Benchmark has rapidly advanced the Project, including the following previously disclosed results:

Near surface gold-silver mineralization;

7.0 m at 108 g/t gold and 911 g/t silver (drill core length);

33.53 m at 5.76 g/t gold and 128.65 g/t silver (drill core length);

High-grade and bulk-tonnage system;

5 resource expansion areas and 6 early stage targets for new discovery, and;

Targeting 1.68 million to 1.92 million ounce gold equivalent grading 1.71 To 1.73 AuEq g/t at Cliff Creek Zone.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group portfolio of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection, uncompromising corporate governance and a unique ability to pan through the rubble to discover and develop golden opportunities.



