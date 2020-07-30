Talisker Resources Ltd. Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Talisker shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "TSKFF".

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker stated, "We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market which we anticipate will provide Talisker with wider visibility to the investment community to broaden our shareholder base and strengthen shareholder value."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact:

Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer or

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Carrie Howes, Director, Investor Relations

carrie.howes@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 837 0075

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

