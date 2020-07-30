OTC Markets Group Welcomes Talisker Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE: TSK; OTCQX: TSKFF), a Canadian junior resource company with mining properties in British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Talisker upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Talisker begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TSKFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker stated, "We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market. We anticipate that the wider visibility to the investment community will broaden our shareholder base and strengthen shareholder value."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company in British Columbia. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with exploration potential from a historical high-grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds approximately 85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

