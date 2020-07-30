Cordoba Minerals Completes Share Issuance to JCHX

Vancouver, July 30, 2020 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that it has completed the previously announced private placement with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") (refer to Cordoba's news release dated July 21, 2020).

A total of 1,165,017 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") have been issued to JCHX, at a price of C$0.0869 per Share for gross proceeds of C$101,239.98. JCHX will maintain its 19.99% interest in the Company. Cordoba intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring November 30, 2020.

The issuance of the Shares to JCHX is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because JCHX is a related party to Cordoba by virtue of JCHX holding a 19.9% interest in the Company. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, Cordoba is exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and approval of Cordoba's minority shareholders as the fair market value of the issuance of the Shares to JCHX is less than 25% of Cordoba's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101.

Cordoba will file a material change report in respect of the issuance of Shares to JCHX. However, the material change report is likely to be filed less than 21 days prior to the issuance of the Shares to JCHX, which is consistent with market practice and Cordoba deems reasonable in the circumstances.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Eric Finlayson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Evan Young +1-416-545-5371

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds; completion of the issuance of the Shares to JCHX; filing of the material change report; and focus of the Company. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

