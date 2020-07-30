Great Thunder Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, July 30, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing the size of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement offering to approximately $3,100,000 consisting of 4,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.65 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will, in turn, entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.85 for two years following the closing date. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to develop its properties in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec and for general working capital purposes.

The Units will be subject to a hold period of four months following the closing date, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

