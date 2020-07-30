Zanzibar Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2020 - Zanzibar Gold Inc. (the “Company”) (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tyrone McClay as a director of the Company.
Mr. Tyrone McClay has worked as a management consultant with mining companies in South and North America. Tyrone has a number of years of corporate finance, investment banking and capital markets experience focused on the mining industry. He has worked on numerous public and private equity offerings, valuations, fairness opinions and M&A transactions. He has served on the board of Cicada Ventures, Stealth Resources and Mosquito Creek Mines. He will be focused on the management of the Company through all phases to ensure successful exploration programs.
“We are excited to have Mr. McClay and his wealth of experience on board with the Company,” Mr. Farrage stated. “I look forward to seeing the Company continue to evolve and grow with our new appointment.”
On behalf of the Board
Abby Farrage, President 1 (236) 818-2886 phoenicianabi@gmail.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!