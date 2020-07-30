Bonterra Resources Inc. Receives Approval and Plans to Increase the Bulk Sample at Moroy

Val-d'Or, July 30, 2020 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce an increase of 5,000 tonnes to its now 10,000 tonnes bulk sample currently underway at the Moroy Project.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MERN") gave approval to extract 5,000 tonnes of mineralized material from the Moroy zone. This week, the MERN authorized an additional 5,000 tonnes, bringing the total to 10,000 tonnes to be extracted in the Moroy zone bulk sample program. Bonterra requested this increase following initial long-hole drilling results indicating the mineralized zone was thicker than initially expected.

The bulk sample program at the Moroy project is being undertaken in order to verify the grade continuity within the mineralized structure and reconcile the resource grade to the recovered ounces following processing.

The bulk sample is focused on the M1 shear zone on level 11, 440 metres ("m") below surface. The plan is to mine the zone from an existing exploration drift starting from the Bachelor shaft 900 m to the north of the Moroy zone. The M1 structure is sub-vertical and the company plans to extract it via a sub-level long-hole stoping method at 15 m intervals.

The company began the bulk sample program in January with long-hole drilling. Drilling was underway when Bonterra ceased all activities due to the advent of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Work officially resumed on July 15th, with blasting set to begin in the next few days. The broken material will be transported on level 11 to the Bachelor shaft. Once at surface, the mineralized material will be processed onsite at the Bachelor mill under the supervision of a third-party engineering firm. The results of the completed bulk sample program are expected to be announced in Q4 2020.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng. Interim CEO, has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").

