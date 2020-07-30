Brigadier Announces the Appointment of Mr. Geoffrey Fielding as a Special Advisor

Vancouver, July 30, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Geoffrey Fielding as a special advisor to the Company.

Mr. Fielding was educated at the Sorbonne in Paris and has an LLB from the faculty of law at the London School of Economics. He was an equity partner at Grenfell & Colegrave, one of London's oldest stockholding firms, before the company was acquired by CIBC, Canada's largest retail bank. As a director of CIBC's London investment division, Mr. Fielding founded the overseas investment division in the Caribbean, where over a three-year period he built up and managed funds valued at over USD$1-billion.

In 2007, Mr. Fielding moved to Southeast Asia where he is now based. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of a Chinese investment management company and chairman of a Malaysian wealth fund. He represents both companies as well as several other Hong Kong and international clients regarding strategic investment opportunities.

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of Brigadier notes, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Fielding as a special advisor to the Company. His appointment is a singular opportunity that will pay dividends in terms of increasing our presence with financial institutions. Mr. Fielding brings extraordinary access to numerous market influencers both in Hong Kong and worldwide. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue our quest to build demonstrable asset worth and ultimately shareholder value."

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier Gold Ltd. was formed to leverage what we believe will be the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

