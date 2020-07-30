Emgold Closes CDN $2.0 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2020 - Emgold Mining Corp. ("Emgold" or the "Company") (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLN) announces that it has completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases dated July 21 and 22, 2020. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 33,334,570 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$2,000,074. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.08 per Share until July 30, 2022 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$113,073.80 and issue 1,954,563 Share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering by finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.08 per Share until July 30, 2022, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering, including payment of finder's fees, remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities. Emgold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration of Emgold's properties and for general working capital purposes.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property, which Emgold has an option on to acquire up to a 55% interest, is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (OIII) Marban Property. Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TLG).

Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO

For further information please contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101

Email: info@emgold.com

